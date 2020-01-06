Nuggets' PJ Dozier: Recalled from G League
The Nuggets have recalled Dozier from the G League on Monday.
The South Carolina product has yet to appear in a contest with Denver this season. Dozier is prospering in the G League however, averaging 20.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists per matchup. Dozier will reportedly be available to play if needed Monday versus Atlanta.
