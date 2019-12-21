Dozier posted 24 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists in Thursday's G League win over Texas.

Dozier was second on the team in points and first in rebounds in his first game back from a short stint with the big club. The 23-year-old is having a productive season with Windy City, averaging 20.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.