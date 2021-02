Dozier (hamstring) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Katy Winge of Altitude TV reports.

Dozier hasn't played since Jan. 25 in Dallas, and it doesn't appear that he's overly close to making his return from a hamstring strain. Prior to the injury, Dozier had been holding down a consistent role (20.1 MPG) off the Nuggets' bench.