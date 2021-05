Dozier (groin) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Charlotte, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Denver head coach Michael Malone suggested less than a week ago that Dozier is facing an extended absence, so the 24-year-old appears unlikely to return for the Nuggets' final four regular-season games. With Will Barton (hamstring) also sidelined, Austin Rivers and Shaquille Harrison should continue to hold down regular rotation spots for Denver.