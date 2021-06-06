Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Dozier (groin) will remain out Monday for Game 1 of Denver's Western Conference semifinals series with the Suns, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Dozier's sore left adductor muscle has kept him sidelined since May 3, but the Nuggets aren't ruling out the possibility of the 24-year-old guard/wing making an appearance at some point during the second-round series. With Will Barton (hamstring) also sidelined for Game 1, the Nuggets will rely on Monte Morris, Austin Rivers and Facundo Campazzo as their main rotational guards.