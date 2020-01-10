Nuggets' PJ Dozier: Returns to G League
Dozier was assigned to the G League on Friday.
Dozier was recalled from the Windy City Bulls on Monday but did not see game action in his brief time with the parent club. The 23-year-old is averaging 20.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists in the G League.
