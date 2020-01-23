Nuggets' PJ Dozier: Scores 15 in 21 minutes
Dozier delivered 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 121-105 loss to the Rockets.
Dozier finished with a career high in scoring, stepping up with Denver missing its starting backcourt duo of Jamal Murray (ankle) and Gary Harris (groin), as well as Michael Porter (back), Paul Millsap (knee) and Mason Plumlee (foot). Murray still lacks a timetable for his return and Harris is listed as day-to-day, so it seems somewhat likely that Dozier will see decent minutes once again during Friday's matchup versus the Pelicans.
