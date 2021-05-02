Dozier scored 16 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with five rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes in Saturday's win over the Clippers.

Dozier continued to see big minutes with Will Barton (hamstring) and Montee Morris (hamstring) both sidelined again. As a result, he remained in the starting lineup for his fifth straight game and scored in double-digits for the third time in that span. Other than a strong 48.3 percent field-goal percentage, Dozier hasn't contributed much aside from points, as he's averaged only 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks since entering the starting lineup.