Dozier finished with 19 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 128-97 victory over the Bucks.

Dozier let his scoring do the talking in the victory, dropping 19 points while attempting a career-high 17 field goals. This was just his third game back after an extended period on the sidelines, and while the points are certainly flashy, he is not a player to prioritize in 12-team leagues at this point.