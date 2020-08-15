Dozier registered 20 points (6-9 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes off the bench during Friday's loss against the Raptors.

Dozier registered a new season-high mark just four days after scoring 18 points in a 124-121 loss to the Lakers on Aug. 10. Dozier came off the bench in this game, but he is seeing considerable minutes due to the fact the Nuggets are resting most of their regular players ahead of the playoffs. The South Carolina product, who has scored in double digits in four of his last six games, will be limited to a bench role once the playoffs start next week.