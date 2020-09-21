Dozier played 14 minutes off the bench in Sunday's Game 2 loss to the Lakers, finishing with three points (1-2 FG, 1-5 FT), one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block.

Dozier logged only two total minutes of action in Round 2 against the Clippers, but he's re-entered the rotation in West Finals. In Game 1, Dozier played 12 minutes and registered six points, three rebounds, and two assists, though much of that production came in garbage time. That was not the case Sunday, as coach Mike Malone trusted Dozier with key minutes down the stretch. While the South Carolina product was an important cog in the Nuggets' defensive effort, he missed several big free throws late in the game, including a pair with 3:28 remaining and the Nuggets trailing by five.