Coach Michael Malone expects Dozier (hamstring) to miss at least the next couple games, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

The 24-year-old was already ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Heat, and it appears he'll also be sidelined for Friday's game against the Spurs. Dozier's next chance to play should be Sunday versus the Jazz, which is the front half of a back-to-back set.