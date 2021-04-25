Dozier totaled 23 points (10-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocked shots across 28 minutes in Saturday's 129-116 win over the Rockets.

Dozier already stood to receive more playing time in the wake of Jamal Murray's (knee) injury, but after Will Barton sustained a possibly severe hamstring injury, he found himself making his first career start. He made the highlight reel right away, with a buzzer-beating dunk after reeling in a hail-mary pass from Nikola Jokic. Dozier should be poised for extensive contributions as the Nuggets make a push for the playoffs.