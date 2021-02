Dozier (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.

It will be the 10th straight absence as the 24-year-old continues to nurse a right hamstring strain. Dozier's next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Wizards. Will Barton (personal) and Gary Harris (thigh) are also out, so Facundo Campazzo, R.J. Hampton and Michael Porter should see plenty of work on the wings for Denver.