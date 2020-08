Dozier delivered 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 132-126 win over the Spurs.

Dozier finished with a career high in assists and was highly efficient as a scorer as well. He may have a tough time earning consistent minutes once Will Barton (knee), Gary Harris (hip) and Jamal Murray (hamstring) return to action. Nevertheless, until then Dozier makes for a decent dart throw for fantasy purposes.