Nuggets' PJ Dozier: Transferred from G League
Dozier has been transferred from the G League to the Nuggets on Wednesday, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Dozier has fared well in the G League so far this season, averaging 20.1 points and 7.9 assists over 11 starts. He has however failed to appear in any contests with the Nuggets so far this year.
