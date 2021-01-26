Dozier will not return to Monday's matchup with the Mavericks due to a right hamstring injury, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Dozier was off to a strong start before suffering the injury. He compiled eight points (2-3 FG, 2-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one block and one steal across nine minutes before exiting the contest. The severity of the issue is unknown at this time, but his next chance to suit up will be Wednesday versus the Heat.