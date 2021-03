Correcting a previous update, Hampton (COVID-19 protocols) is available for Friday's game against the Bulls, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

After missing seven straight games due to protocols, Hampton will be able to suit up Friday. He's seen a significant uptick in workload since the start of February. Over his past 10 appearances, the rookie has averaged 5.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 17.3 minutes.