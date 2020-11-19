Hampton was selected by the Pelicans with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and then traded to the Nuggets for a future pick, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

At 6-5, Hampton is usually the fastest player on the court. The guard creates easy buckets in transition and off of turnovers while possessing the ability to torture a defense that isn't set. Denver, however, was one of the slowest paced offenses in the league last season, so this isn't necessarily the perfect fit. Hampton, who does though have a fine mid-range game, will likely battle for minutes with new teammates Will Barton and Gary Harris.