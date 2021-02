Hampton is expected to enter the league's health and safety protocols, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Hampton looks like he'll at least miss the team's next three games prior to the All-Star Break, giving him a potential return date of March 12. The 20-year-old rookie had been averaging 16.1 minutes per game in February with the team already dealing with injuries to Gary Harris (thigh) and JaMychal Green (shoulder).