Hampton played seven minutes and contributed two points (0-2 FG, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds Tuesday in the Nuggets' 119-101 win over the Thunder.

Hampton remains firmly outside of head coach Michael Malone's rotation, with nearly all 23 of the rookie's minutes this season coming in garbage-time scenarios. The Nuggets envisioned the 19-year-old being more of a long-term developmental prospect when they selected him with the No. 24 overall pick in this year's draft, so he likely won't be asked to play meaningful minutes at any point in 2020-21 when the team has most of its key wing players available.