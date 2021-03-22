Hampton (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) was active for Friday's 131-127 win over the Bulls and Sunday's 113-108 loss to the Pelicans, but he didn't play in either contests in coach's decisions.

Sidelined for seven straight games while waiting to clear the health and safety protocol, Hampton was given the green light in advance of the weekend, only to find himself outside of head coach Michael Malone's rotation. The rookie's path to regular minutes on the second unit will only become more of a challenge once Monte Morris (quadriceps) and Gary Harris (thigh) are cleared to play.