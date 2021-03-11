Hampton (COVID-19 protocols) is out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Hampton missed the Nuggets' final three games before the All-Star break, and he'll remain sidelined Friday while going through protocols. The rookie's next chance to return is Saturday against the Mavericks.
More News
-
Nuggets' R.J. Hampton: Expected to enter health protocols•
-
Nuggets' R.J. Hampton: Plays 20 minutes Friday•
-
Nuggets' R.J. Hampton: Scores seven off bench•
-
Nuggets' R.J. Hampton: Gets first look in rotation•
-
Nuggets' R.J. Hampton: Gets seven minutes in garbage time•
-
Nuggets' RJ Hampton: Questionable for Wednesday•