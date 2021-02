Hampton recorded five points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 20 minutes in Friday's 120-103 win over the Cavaliers.

Hampton only played seven minutes in Wednesday's narrow loss to the Wizards, but he had much more playing time against Cleveland on Friday. The 20-year-old didn't generate much production for the Nuggets in the blowout victory, but he's now played at least 15 minutes in seven of the last eight contests.