Hampton generated seven points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 19 minutes in Friday's 97-95 win over the Thunder.

Hampton has entered the Nuggets' rotation over the last four games, and he's had modest production during that time. His numbers on the boards have slightly decreased over the past two contests, but it's encouraging to see the 20-year-old take on a larger role off the bench for Denver.