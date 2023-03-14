Jackson (oblique) is good to go for Tuesday's action at Toronto.
A bruised oblique won't keep the veteran off the court. Jackson has played at least 17 minutes in each game after the All-Star break, averaging 6.3 points, 3.2 assists and 1.4 rebounds but shooting just 29.4 percent from the field.
More News
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Probable Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Scores 13 points off bench•
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Scores seven in debut•
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Expected to make debut Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Won't debut Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Inks deal with Nuggets•