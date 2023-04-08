Jackson (back) will play in Saturday's game against Utah.
Jackson will suit up for Saturday's contest after being listed as probable due to lower back pain. Although all five of the Nuggets starters will be back in action, they are each expected to play around half of the game, meaning Jackson could see extended run off the bench.
