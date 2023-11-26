Jackson (back) will play in Sunday's game against the Spurs, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Jackson carried a questionable tag into the game due to an undisclosed back injury, but he ultimately will be able to play against San Antonio. Jackson has been in the starting lineup with Jamal Murray (hamstring) sidelined and is averaging 13.0 points, 4.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds across 28.8 minutes in his nine starts this season.