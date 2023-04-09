Jackson (back) will be available to play Sunday against Sacramento.
Denver is resting all their starters for Sunday's regular-season finale, so Jackson could be headed for a spot start with major minutes heading his way. If you need some points, triples and dimes, he could be worth a look, just know that he's not the most efficient scorer.
More News
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Probable for Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Sliding to bench role Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Available Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Listed as probable for Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Pops for 20 points in spot start•
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Starting Thursday•