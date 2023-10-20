Jackson will come off the bench for Thursday's preseason game against the Clippers.
Jamal Murray is back with the starters after taking the night off Tuesday against Los Angeles. Jackson will be the clear favorite to win the backup point guard job on Opening Night behind Murray.
