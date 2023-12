Jackson notched two points (0-2 FG, 2-2 FT) and three assists across 15 minutes during Monday's 120-114 victory over the Warriors.

Jackson had arguably his worst game of the season, tallying just two points in 15 minutes. After a period in which he was a must-roster player, the return of Jamal Murray has brought that to an end. At best, he should be viewed as a possible assists streamer, although as evident in this performance, even that might be a stretch.