Jackson won't start Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
After erupting for 35 points and 13 assists in Monday's win as a starter, Jackson will return to his typical reserve role with Jamal Murray (hamstring) healthy. In seven appearances with the second unit, Jackson is averaging 8.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals/blocks over 21.5 minutes.
