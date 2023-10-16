Jackson did not play in Sunday's preseason matchup against the Bulls.
Jackson was likely held out of the game for rest purposes, as the Nuggets are trying to ease their veterans back into action ahead of the regular season. Jackson should prove to be a valuable depth piece for Denver at the guard position this season.
