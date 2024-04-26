Jackson (ankle) didn't return to Thursday's Game 3 against the Lakers. He finished the game with five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and an assist in seven minutes.

Jackson appeared to be dealing with an ankle injury when heading to the locker room in the third quarter, and he didn't see the court during the final frame. Coach Michael Malone said after the game that Jackson was close to not playing in Game 3, so the coaching staff has had conversations about what to do in case he can't suit up for Saturday's Game 4. Since the Nuggets claimed a 3-0 lead in the series following Thursday's win, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team be cautious with Jackson's health.