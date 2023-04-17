Jackson accumulated one assist and one steal over four minutes during Sunday's 109-80 victory over the Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Jackson saw the court for just four minutes, coming as the game descended into garbage time. This was an ideal start to the series for the Nuggets, easing their way into what they are hoping will be a deep playoff run. Outside of blowouts such as this, Jackson is unlikely to feature on most nights.