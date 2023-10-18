Jackson (rest) is in the starting five for Tuesday's preseason game versus the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Jackson will return to action Tuesday after sitting out the previous game. He will replace Jamal Murray (rest) in the starting five against Los Angeles.
