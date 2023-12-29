Jackson (skin lesion) is available for Thursday's game versus the Grizzlies.
Jackson was carrying a questionable tag prior to this update, but he's yet to miss a game this season and will continue that trend Thursday. Jackson has averaged 7.8 points, 3.6 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 turnovers in 16.0 minutes per game over his last five outings.
