Jackson exited Monday's Game 2 against the Timberwolves with an apparent left ankle injury, Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports reports.
Jackson exited the contest with eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, and considering the deficit Denver faced when he left, it seems unlikely that he'll return. He'll be considered day-to-day until the team provides additional details on his status.
