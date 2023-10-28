Jackson logged 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and six assists across 22 minutes during Friday's 108-104 victory over the Grizzlies.

The 33-year-old guard was the only member of the Nuggets' second unit to score in double digits. Jackson has been a reliable source of complementary offense for over a decade now, and the last time he failed to average at least 10 points a night was back in 2012-13, his sophomore NBA season. While he didn't make much of an impact for Denver last season after joining the team for the stretch run, he appears to be a bigger part of the game plan this time around after inking a two-year, $10.25 million contract in June.