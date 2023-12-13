Jackson contributed 25 points (9-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 114-106 victory over the Bulls.

Jackson moved to the starting lineup due to Jamal Murray (ankle) being out, and he was sensational, ending as the Nuggets' leading scorer in this tight win, though that's also because Nikola Jokic was ejected in the first half. Jackson has proven he can deliver strong performances when deployed in a starting role, but ultimately, his upside going forward will be tied to Murray's availability.