Jackson is listed as probable for Saturday's matchup with the Kings due to a right quad contusion, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Jackson presumably picked up the injury in Friday's victory over the Suns. He looks to be trending toward playing, but that will not be confirmed until closer to tipoff.
