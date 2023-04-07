Jackson (low back pain) is probable for Saturday against Utah.
The Nuggets have listed Jamal Murray (thumb), Nikola Jokic (calf) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (illness) as questionable, so Denver could be very shorthanded. Jackson is coming off a terrific showing against the Suns on Thursday, dropping 20 points in 30 minutes with six assists.
