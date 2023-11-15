Jackson notched 18 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 111-108 win over the Clippers.

Jackson continues to be the top choice as Jamal Murray's (hamstring) fill-in. While Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was expected to be the top beneficiary in Murray's absence, Jackson has posted three solid stat lines after a poor outing in his first game as the starter. The veteran is getting assist support throughout the rotation, and the backcourt of Caldwell-Pope and Jackson look more like two off-guards playing independently, rather than one clear floor general. The scheme seems to help the Nuggets, however. The team is 3-1 without Murray in the lineup.