Jackson will move into the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Suns according to Vic Lombardi of Altitude TV.

Jackson will be replacing Jamal Murray who is resting on the second leg of the back-to-back. In addition to Murray, the Nuggets will be without Nikola Jokic (calf), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (illness) and Michael Porter (rest). Jackson has not performed well since arriving in Denver, so this will be a big test for the veteran guard.