Jackson posted 20 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists and two rebounds across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 108-105 win over the Warriors.

Although Kentavious Caldwell-Pope helped out in the backcourt, Jackson took ownership of the floor general role in Jamal Murray's (hamstring) stead, and bested other options on a night where Denver's bench was very ineffective. The bench only accounted for 12 points in the victory, and the Nuggets need more support to keep the starters rested and healthy.

