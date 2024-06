Jackson picked up his $5.25 million option Monday to return for the 2024-2025 season with the Nuggets, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Jackson is set to reprise his role as the primary backup point guard behind Jamal Murray for the upcoming season. He was a reliable presence in the backcourt for Denver in 2023-24, posting averages of 10.2 points, 3.8 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 three-pointers across 82 appearances.