Jackson chipped in 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Thursday's 119-115 loss to Phoenix.

Jackson had his best game since joining the Nuggets, taking advantage of the fact the team was without their entire starting five. In fact, this was just the seventh time he has scored at least 20 points all season. Should the team decide to run with their second unit again Saturday, Jackson could once again be worth a look for anyone in need of points and assists.