Jackson totaled 21 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 107-103 victory over the Pistons.

Jackson led all Nuggets in scoring while finishing second in assists and ending as one of two players with 20 or more points in a winning effort. Jackson has tallied at least 20 points and five assists on two occasions this season while also setting a season-high mark in scoring.