Jackson netted 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, a rebound, a steal and a blocked shot across 17 minutes in Tuesday's 115-107 win over the Suns.

With Monte Morris shipped to Detroit, the door is open for Jackson to assume the backup role to Jamal Murray. The veteran guard isn't getting any younger, and it may be his last opportunity to make a significant impact with a team. Murray's injury history is well-documented, but barring a disaster, Jackson would be lucky to see more than an average of 15 minutes on the floor this season.