Jackson (back) is probable for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Jamal Murray (hamstring) remains out, but he's believed to be close to a return. Jackson has been filling in as the starting point guard, but he's coming off one of the worst games of his season with two points, four rebounds, three assists, one block and six turnovers in 25 minutes against the Rockets on Friday.
More News
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Posts season high in scoring in win•
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Logs 18 points in starting role•
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Murray's best fill-in during win•
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Steps into starting five•
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Steps up in win•
-
Nuggets' Reggie Jackson: Leads bench crew in Friday's win•